Mary V. Marcou

Mary was born June 13, 1931, in La Crosse, Wis. to Oscar and Merceline (Devine) Winter. Mary was a wonderful mother, wife, teacher and friend to many. She passed away peacefully on October 23, 2022, just before sunrise, at Eagle Crest South.

Please join Mary's family for a Memorial Mass for her on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Parish, 130 Losey Blvd. South, with a Rosary to start at 9:30 a.m. Mary was buried in Catholic Cemetery with a private family service.

We hope to see you and share a story or two of her great and blessed life.

Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.

