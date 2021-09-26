Mary Z. Hurtgen lost her life on September 19, 2021. She was born on July 25, 1932 in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. She is preceded in death by her incredible husband, Bob Hurtgen and many wonderful friends and family who were there to welcome her. She leaves behind three children, Robert, David, and Amy, and seven amazing grandchildren.

Mary had a fantastic life filled with great friendships, lots of travel, and constant conversations. She spent much of her years at Johns, Flaherty, and Collins Law Firm (formerly Johns, Flaherty, and Gillette) as their ever present Office Manager. After she retired, she continued to work various jobs to keep herself busy. Most importantly, Mary kept control of her own life. In the words of her favorite singer, Frank Sinatra, “I did it my way.”

She will be missed every minute of every day.

A special heartfelt thank you to her incredible and ever vigilant daughter-in-law, Karen Hurtgen, for caring for her endlessly.

