BURNSVILLE, MN—Maryann Hoover, age 76, passed away peacefully on Feb. 11, 2023 at Ebenezer Care Center in Burnsville, MN. She was born on Feb. 19, 1946 at St. Joseph Hospital in Chippewa Falls, WI to Vilas and Arlene (Schwetz) Hoover.

Maryann graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1964. She attended Eau Claire Vocational School from 1964-1965.

Maryann moved to St Paul, MN in 1969 at age 23 to work for Honeywell. She retired from Honeywell after 30 years. After retirement, Maryann went to work for ATK (Alliant Text System) for 10 years.

Maryann enjoyed traveling with family and friends when she was younger. She created beautiful crochet angels and Christmas ornaments for many years. Other hobbies included indoor flowers, crossword puzzles, and jigsaw puzzles.

Maryann is survived by her brothers: Robert of Chippewa Falls, WI and Harold (Mary) of IL; as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are her parents; sister, Arlene “Toots” Svee and brothers: William, Richard, Joseph, Edward and Thomas.

Burial will be at Prairie View Cemetery in Chippewa Falls, WI in the spring.