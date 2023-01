HOLMEN—Maryann Klein, 87, of Holmen, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2022 at the Onalaska Care Center. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, January 9, 2023 at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska with visitation from 10:00 am until the time of the service. A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.com.