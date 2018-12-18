MaryAnn Palmer
STODDARD -- MaryAnn Palmer, 84, of rural Stoddard died Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at her home.
She was born July 21, 1934, in Chicago, to Stanley and Bernice (Kowalski) Pazdzioch. She was the youngest sister to Irene, Geri and Delores.
MaryAnn met and married Walter Piurkowski and they had two sons, Glen and Dale. They moved to Wisconsin in 1966, to a small farm on Hunder Coulee. “The farm” became a gathering place for family and friends from Chicago. No one can forget the reward of a large bowl of ice cream after a long day's work. Wally passed away suddenly in 1977. MaryAnn then went to work at Gundersen Lutheran. Her smiling face and beautiful personality was met by many, as she worked at the information desk for most of her 23 years.
MaryAnn met and later married John (Jake) Palmer in 1980. They loved to go to garage sales and gambling. They became snowbirds, wintering in Arizona, for a few years, settling back on Hunder Coulee in a home overlooking “The farm.”
MaryAnn was the most beautiful person inside and out, yet she was the one telling everyone else how beautiful they were. She truly had a gift to make everyone that knew her feel special. The earth really was a better place by having her on it. She will be forever missed!
She is survived by her husband, Jake; sons, Glen (Lynn) and Dale (Penny) Piurkowski; stepchildren, Vicky (Todd) Haefer, Danny (Heidi) Palmer, Wanda (Jared Greeno) Palmer and Judi Palmer; her grandchildren, Seth (Tiffany Richardson), Adam (Stephanie) Piurkowski and Jenna (Brian) Kolve, Nikki (Ryan) Venner, Jason (Amy) Piurkowski and Alex and Zach Engstler; great-grandkids, Gavin, Addison and Rylee, Kendall, Braelyn and Savanna Piurkowski, Brock, Camryn and Kylee Venner, Grace and Josie Piurkowski; her sisters, Geraldine Jurewicz and Delores Bettencourt; also brothers-in-law, Jerry (Audrey) Palmer, Ronald (Mary) Palmer; and sister-in-law, Sharon (Bradley) Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. Also, old friends, Arlene Crisp and Marty Osinski.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wally; and sister, Irene Kaminski.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Genoa. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time.
The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.