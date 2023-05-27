Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Master Sergeant Allen Lamont Taylor, 57, Winona, Minn., passed away on May 17, 2023.

Allen was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend. An Air Force Veteran of 22 years retiring in 2006. Al enjoyed spending time with his family, watching SciFi of any rating, and making people laugh. His towering stature was only second to his over the top personality that encompassed a room.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Taylor. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Kristina, mother Patricia, sister Carol, daughter Erica, daughter Cheyenne, and son Dakota.

The family wishes to celebrate Al’s life privately in the near future.

Hoff Celebration of Life Center — Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements. www.hofffuneral.com.