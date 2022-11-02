PORTLAND, OR—On Monday, August 29, 2022, after a year of fighting a rare and aggressive cancer, Matt Pierce left his earthly body to join that grand celestial one. He passed away in the Portland home he shared with his beloved wife, Chele, surrounded by family members including his loyal pointer, Senta.

Matt was born July 1, 1975, in La Crosse, the son of Jeff Pierce and Ann (Haack) Northrup. Matt lived in the La Crosse area until he moved to Missoula, MT when he was 15. Matt loved the west and was drawn to Portland, OR, the city he called home for the entirety of his adult life outside the time he served in the US Air Force.

Matt was a proud member of the IBEW Local 48. He joined the electrical apprenticeship in 2006 and thrived in a career that brought him incredible friendships and the opportunity to travel internationally.

Matt lived for adventure and spending time outdoors. He loved cheering for the Green Bay Packers, the Blazers and the Ducks from his sofa or a stool at one of his favorite breweries. Matt loved Pearl Jam, sporting a good flannel, and having plenty of shoe options in his closet. He took pride in the things that he worked hard for, and it showed. It took him an unusually long time to decide what to wear, but when Matt Pierce was ready, he was ready!

Matt loved to make people laugh, and life will be more boring without his quick jokes and the spontaneous lyrics he sang instead of whatever was actually on the radio.

Matt was cherished, and is survived by the love of his life, Michele “Chele” Pierce, who he married at Thunder Island in the Cascade Locks July 31, 2020; his parents: Jeff (Gail) Pierce formerly of Onalaska and now of Plains, MT and Ann (Kent) Northrup of La Crescent: siblings; many extended family members and wonderful friends.

Please join us celebrating Matt’s life at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Greenfield Town Hall, N1800 Town Hall Road, La Crosse, WI. There will be a short service at 11:00 a.m. In honor of Matt, please wear your best flannel.