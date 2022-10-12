CHIPPEWA FALLS — Matthew J. Hutton, 63, of Chippewa Falls died on Oct. 1, 2022.

On Jan. 10, 1959, Matthew was born to Richard and Geraldine (Meagher) Hutton in Chippewa Falls. He graduated from McDonell High School with the class of 1978. Matt worked at Spectrum Industries for 38 years holding many positions, most recently as a shipping fulfillment coordinator.

He married Cindy Lou Luis on Sept. 7, 2013, in Chippewa Falls. Matt very much enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, riding in the Chippewa Valley as well as trips to Arizona. He was a perfectionist with everything he touched. He was an extremely detailed person. Matt was a kind and loving, husband, father, son, brother and friend that will be missed by all who knew him.

Matthew is survived by his wife, Cindy Lou; children, Thomas and Dieu Joas; grandchildren, Ivy and Noah Joas; siblings, Terry Hutton, Kitty (Lee) Wilson, Wade (Julie) Hutton, Mickey (Joan) Hutton, Ann (Tim) Stremcha, Nancy Hutton, and Hugh Hutton; nieces and nephews, Emily, Stuart and Maureen, Josh and Richard, and Katie, John and Nathan, Hannah and Nadia, Ryan, Gabriel, Gavin and Gannon, Giovanni, Angelo and Niccoli; father and mother-in-law, Norbert “Hoss” and Rosemary Tambornino; sister-in-law, Stacy (Frank Hakes) Tambornino; brothers-in-law, Todd (Barb Brown) Tambornino, Scott (Patricia) Tambornino, Curt (Tammy) Tambornino, and Jason (Rachel) Tambornino.

He was preceded in death by parents.

A celebration of life will begin at noon Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Whites Wildwood Retreat, 18059 County Hwy. OO, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.