BERNARD, Iowa — Matthew J. Kettmann, 47, of Bernard passed away Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, surrounded by his family after a brief battle with melanoma cancer at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW in Dyersville, Iowa, where a parish vigil service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, at Kramer Funeral Home where a celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville.
Matt was born July 23, 1971, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Milo, Jr. and Mary (Herst) Kettmann. He graduated from East Dubuque High School with the class of 1991. He was a welder for 28 years at several manufacturing companies, including John Deere Dubuque Works for the last 15 years.
Matt was a loving and caring father and soul mate. He loved watching the Detroit Redwings hockey, fishing at the lake and playing video games with his daughter and nephews. He has kept and cared for iguanas for the last 25 years. His current iguana, Gary, is looking for a new home. Matt had a unique sense of humor and his smile will be missed.
Survivors include his daughter, Madison Hines of Bernard; the love of his life, Jolene Hines of Bernard; his sister, Monica (Dan) Burds of Holmen; his parents, Milo, Jr. and Mary Kettmann of East Dubuque; Jolene’s family, Delbert and Sheila (Becker) Hines of Dubuque, Dave (Tammy) Becker of East Dubuque, Billy Jo Hines of South Carolina, Tara Jones and Jennifer Hines, both of Dubuque; nieces and nephews, Jordan (fiancé Emma Coryell), Jarod and Jesi Burds, Stacey, Tracey and Nichole Becker, Jacob, Austin and Cory Jones, Mercedes and Chevelle Hines.
He was preceded in death by his cousin, Jonathon Engler.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.