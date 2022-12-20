WESTBY—Matthew Myron Fauske, 56, of Westby passed away on December 15, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at the Viroqua Church of Christ, 824 Nelson Pkwy., Viroqua. A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 4pm-8pm at the church and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time. Private burial will be in the Our Savior’s Cemetery in Westby. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Visit selandsfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary and to leave a condolence.