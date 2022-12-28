Matthew Myron Fauske

Matt was blessed with three beautiful girls Brittany, Katelyn and Haley. The three girls were his entire world. He made a home for those girls on his own little piece of heaven of 20 acres. Life kept moving forward and so did Matt. In 2006, he landed his dream job of being a custom crop farmer for Tri-State, now known as Select Sires. He started the job with one tractor and one round baler and now ended with his own personal empire. He didn’t do it all alone though, for years his father helped him, friend Justin Aarness, and friend Harlen Melby. He then turned it into a family business when his youngest daughter, Haley, decided to hop on into the tractor and give it a go. Matt’s life was blown a little off course when his youngest daughter, Haley passed away in 2015. Thanks to amazing friends and family he was built up and turned his farm into Three Little Birds. Three Little Birds was created by Matt to honor his daughter. He planted 100,000 plus sunflowers for his little sunflower that he missed. He didn’t stop there though, he decided to write that little girl’s name in those flowers. He wasn’t going to let anyone forget her. He did it for his own peace, but he truly loved opening up the maze for everyone to heal with him. Matt was a man that always worried about everyone before himself. He would help anyone that ever needed it, whether paying for someone’s bill at supper, letting someone borrow a tractor or even just a quick ride from field to field. He lived a full life of love, kindness, and John Deere tractors.