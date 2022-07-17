LA CROSSE — Matthew Nicholas Volten, age 31, passed away suddenly at home on July 7, 2022. Matt was born February 15, 1991, in La Crosse, Wis. He graduated from Central High School in 2009.

Matthew was a happy and loving person who cared deeply for animals and enjoyed playing chess and basketball.

He is survived by his father, Jeffrey Volten; his mother, Gabriele Volten; sisters: Elizabeth Volten and Maria Pozo; and his brother, Alexander Volten. Additionally, Matthew is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on August 13, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the American Legion located at 711 Sixth St. S., La Crosse, WI 54601.