Matthew Paul Pellowski, age 54 of Eden Prairie passed away February 7, 2023, after a snowmobile accident. Preceded in death by both parents, as well as his brother John, and sisters Kathy and Mary. Survived by wife, Amanda, daughters Autumn and Nevaeh, sisters Ann (Dave) Rakow and Karen Pellowski, brothers Mark (Debbie) Pellowski and Luke (Brenda) Pellowski, extended family and many friends.

Matt was quick to smile and always happy to lend a helping hand. He was Director of Technical Support at Strategic Education, Inc and was especially proud of his role as a mentor for the Genesis Works program and the work he did on the board for Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless.

In lieu of memorials, the family suggests donations to this organization.

Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM Tuesday at St. Hubert Catholic Community, 8201 Main Street, Chanhassen. Visitation Monday 4:30-7:30 PM at Huber Funeral Home, 16394 Glory Lane, Eden Prairie, and one hour prior to Mass at CHURCH. Interment St. Hubert Catholic Cemetery.

