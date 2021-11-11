Maureen Kathryn Collins, born February 8, 1961 in Boulder CO, passed peacefully on October 27, 2021 surrounded by her family that loved her so very much. She is deeply loved by all that knew her and her spirit lives on.

Maureen is survived by her parents, Richard and Kathryn Collins of Charlottesville; her brother Brian Collins of Alexandria, and sisters: Kelly Burruss (Marshall), Jane Collins Blow (Tolee), and Colleen Tyler (David), all of Charlottesville. Maureen is survived by nieces: Casey Moler (Kyle), Emily Blow and Lacey Gagg (Basil); and nephews: Ben Burruss (Debbie), Miles Gagg, Evan and Patrick Blow. Maureen is also survived by a huge extended family of many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was a graduate of CHS, PVCC and the University of Virginia with a Bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Development.

Maureen was a deeply spiritual Christian. She was very close to her immediate family establishing strong, intimate bonds and relationships with her parents and siblings. Maureen was a true gift to her family.

Her friends were lifelong relationships filled with love.

Maureen almost always had a cat that she showered with love and attention.

She was very knowledgeable and inquisitive-always learning with deep visions for a better world and a follower of current events.

She loved Music and dancing-Stevie Nicks and Adele were some of her favorite artists. Maureen was pure love with an infectious laugh and a great sense of humor.

Maureen was an ardent UVA basketball fan attending every game she could, and enjoyed fishing and summers at the pool.

Maureen was a talented crafter enjoying origami, pottery, crochet, playing cards, and puzzles.

Maureen had a varied professional career working for a family business for many years, Film Ideas, Inc., based in Chicago, Illinois, Sperry Marine (Nothrop Grurmman) and worked for several non-profits. She actively volunteered for the needy and political campaigns.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Region Ten who provided Maureen with love and support throughout many years. 800 Preston Ave. Charlottesville, VA 22903 or region10.org/donate/.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Karen Rheuban and Dr. Andrew Mihalek of UVA Medical Center.

Service will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas 11:00 a.m. on November 20, 2021. Reception to follow.