SEATTLE, Wash. — Maureen Kay Shauck (nee Atchison), formerly of La Crosse, Wis., passed away unexpectedly in Seattle, Wash., on March 6, 2022. She was born June 29, 1947, in La Crosse, Wis., to Ralph and Coline Atchison. Maureen married Jarrett Shauck on February 16, 1973.

Maureen enjoyed gardening, scrapbooking, being a member of her church, spending time with her grandkids, and traveling with her best friend, Cathy Koeppe. In 2008, she moved to Seattle, Wash., to be with her daughters. She worked at various jobs including as secretary at Onalaska Church of Christ, financial administrator at Gospel Broadcasting Mission, and retail associate at Walmart.

Maureen is survived by her daughters: Nadia Jones and Amanda (Matthew) Shauck-Goldsmith; her three grandchildren: Pearson Jones, Aniela Shauck, and Greyson Shauck; her siblings: Kitty Crary, Peggy Merry, Deborah Atchison, Penny O’Reilly, and Thomas Atchison and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

A celebration of life service will be held at Onalaska Church of Christ, 1415 Well St., Onalaska, on Saturday March 26, 2022, at noon, following with a burial at Onalaska Cemetery. A lunch will follow at the church. The family will receive visitors on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Fossum Funeral Home, 510 Second Ave. S, Onalaska, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made sent to the family in care of Amanda Shauck-Goldsmith, 14714 53rd Ave. W., Unit 105, Edmonds, WA 98026.