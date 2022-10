SIOUX FALLS—Maureen Knudson, 82 of Sioux Falls, SD died Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Sanford USD Medical Center, Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation with the family present will be held from 5:00 -7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022 at George Boom Funeral Home and On-Site Crematory. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022 at George Boom Funeral Home and On-Site Crematory.