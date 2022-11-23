CHIPPEWA FALLS—Maureen R. Shufelt, 82 of Chippewa Falls, WI passed away Friday, November 18, 2022. Maureen was born February 12, 1940 In Greenwood, WI to Henry and Hazel (Boe) Thompson. She graduated from Gilman Highschool in 1958. She then went on and attended Taylor County Teachers College, and graduated from there in 1960. She taught in a one room school house in Perkinstown, in rural Medford and also taught 4th grade in Hawkins, WI.

She married Marvin Shufelt on December 27, 1960. When her children were born, she became a stay-at-home mom. She enjoyed quilting, water colors and gardening.

Maureen is survived by her two sons: Scott and Greg Shufelt; one daughter, Rene Shufelt; and one granddaughter, Elena. She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Hazel Thompson; her husband, Marvin; her sister, Viola Boardman; and three brothers: Burnell, Richard and Maynard Thompson.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 28th at 11AM at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Cornell, with Pastor Andy Schottelkorb officiating. The visitation will start 2 hours prior beginning at 9AM until the time of service at 11AM. Interment will be in the Cornell Cemetery.

