Maurice D. Wozniak

WAUPACA—Maurice D. Wozniak, age 82, formerly of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Born in Wakefield, MI to the late Maurice B. and Pearl (Tregonning) Wozniak, he graduated from McDonell Memorial High School in 1958.

In 1963 he was united in marriage to Suzanne McAleer in Chippewa Falls.

He will be dearly missed by his wife; son, James “Harry” Wozniak of San Luis Obispo, CA; daughter, Laurel (Ramzi) Nader of Amman, Jordan; daughter, Krista Wozniak of New York, NY; son, Andrew Wozniak of West Allis; and son, Thomas (Aimee) Wozniak of Milwaukee.

Full obituary to be found at www.maplecrestfuneralhome.com.

