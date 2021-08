Max Owen Stockert, age 37, of La Crosse, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at his home.

Friends and family are invited to a memorial service on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Dickinson Family Funeral Home (1425 Jackson Street, La Crosse). A time for visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service.