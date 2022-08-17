 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maxine Ann Lind (Gabrielson)

Maxine Ann Lind (Gabrielson)

Maxine Ann Lind (Gabrielson) 86 of Houston, MN died on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Valley View Healthcare and Rehab in Houston. Maxine was born on August 20, 1935, in Viroqua, WI to Edwin and Inez (Bobst) Gabrielson. Maxine and her sister Carmen grew up near Viroqua in Purdy Valley on a tobacco and dairy farm.

Maxine attended La Crosse University for two years and then met the love of her life, Ralph W. Lind. The couple were united in marriage on July 17, 1954, at the Houston Baptist Church and were devoted Christians. They farmed in Yucatan Valley, in Badger Valley and at Perkins Valley. Maxine completed a teaching degree at UW La Crosse and taught elementary school in Houston for 33 years, completing her Master’s Degree in Education while teaching.

Maxine is survived by her children: Marcia (Duane) Beckman of Caledonia, MN, Jeff of Houston, MN and Randy (Marilyn) of Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren, Bryan, Neil (Pam), Brenda (Mick), Alana (Bruce), Jessica, Katie, Nicole, and Madison; great-grandchildren: Carter, Haylee, Olivia, Grayden, Hudson, Marlon, Maryn, Harrison, and Ruby; a sister, Carmen (Dr. Gaylon Halverson). Maxine will be greatly missed.

There will be a private family graveside service at Swede Bottom Cemetery.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What human food you should and shouldn't feed your puppy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News