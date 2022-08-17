Maxine Ann Lind (Gabrielson) 86 of Houston, MN died on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Valley View Healthcare and Rehab in Houston. Maxine was born on August 20, 1935, in Viroqua, WI to Edwin and Inez (Bobst) Gabrielson. Maxine and her sister Carmen grew up near Viroqua in Purdy Valley on a tobacco and dairy farm.

Maxine attended La Crosse University for two years and then met the love of her life, Ralph W. Lind. The couple were united in marriage on July 17, 1954, at the Houston Baptist Church and were devoted Christians. They farmed in Yucatan Valley, in Badger Valley and at Perkins Valley. Maxine completed a teaching degree at UW La Crosse and taught elementary school in Houston for 33 years, completing her Master’s Degree in Education while teaching.

Maxine is survived by her children: Marcia (Duane) Beckman of Caledonia, MN, Jeff of Houston, MN and Randy (Marilyn) of Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren, Bryan, Neil (Pam), Brenda (Mick), Alana (Bruce), Jessica, Katie, Nicole, and Madison; great-grandchildren: Carter, Haylee, Olivia, Grayden, Hudson, Marlon, Maryn, Harrison, and Ruby; a sister, Carmen (Dr. Gaylon Halverson). Maxine will be greatly missed.

There will be a private family graveside service at Swede Bottom Cemetery.