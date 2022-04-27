STODDARD—Maxine M. Dayton, 88, of Stoddard, died Monday, April 25, 2022 at her home. She was born in Genoa on May 17, 1933, to Clara (Hoover) and William Stellner.

She attended Riverside Grade School in rural Genoa and graduated from Viroqua High School in 1951. Maxine worked multiple years at Schmidty’s, Circus Bar, Johnie’s Bar, and Mr D’s in La Crosse in the 1970’s. In 1980, she purchased the Tippy Toe Inn in Chaseburg, and operated it until January 1996. She also owned and operated Max’s Ten Mile House from 1990 until 1993. Maxine sponsored and supported many softball, dart, and bowling teams over the years as owner of those establishments. After selling Tippy Toe Inn, she cooked at the Thirsty Turtle and Rocky’s. She was also bartender on Friday nights at Sylvan Glen in Stoddard for 15 years prior to retiring for good.

Over the years, Maxine was a member of the Vernon County Tavern League and held the Secretary-Treasurer position for a number of years. She was also a member of Chaseburg Rod & Gun Club, Chaseburg Lioness Club, Chaseburg Snowtrailers, Moose Club of La Crosse, Stoddard Lioness Club, and the Lower Coon Valley Lutheran Church.

Maxine is survived by her three children: Pamela (David) Steiger of Tucson, AZ, Brian (Nicole) Dayton of Stoddard, and Karie Oelke of La Crosse; grandchildren: Brittney (Ron) Orr, Brynne (Josh) Hounsel, Breanna (Josh) Patton, Brandon Steiger, Grant, Carter, and Cole Dayton, Andrea and Natalie Oelke, Taylor and Mackenzi Hermeier; great-grandchildren: Ty, Jackson, and David Orr, Islee and Irelyn Hounsell, Baylor, Jase, and Wyatt Patton, and Olive Hanamann; one brother, Richard Stellner of West Salem; a special niece and best friend, Nancy Brosinski; and a special nephew, Gary Brosinski; and many other nieces and nephews.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Mabel Wiverstad, Lorene Brosinski, Myrtle Wang, Joyce Stellner, Delores Knight, and Elaine Brosinski.

A visitation will be held Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 4 p.m.—7 p.m. at the SELAND FUNERAL HOME, in Coon Valley. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be at the Stoddard Village Cemetery. A lunch and celebration will be at the Stoddard American Legion from Noon until 3 p.m.

Her family finds comfort in that she touched many over the years and so many stories to share. It is our hope your memories of her give you a smile like the smiles her many acquaintances gave her over the years in the service industry. She truly loved each and every one of you. The family wishes to thank Dr. Brian Woody and his nurse Sharon from Hirsch Clinic, in Viroqua, for their wonderful care over the years. Also, a very special thanks to St. Croix Hospice staff for their care and comfort given to Maxine over the past 5 months.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Coon Valley Area Baseball Association or Sole Burner Chaseburg. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com