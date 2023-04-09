Maxine M. Dull (nee Ewers) of Middleton, Wisconsin, passed away on March 29, 2023. She was born in Soldiers Grove, Wisconsin, on April 15, 1929, to John and Cora (Pugh) Ewers. Maxine was united in marriage to Buel Dull on December 4, 1948. She graduated Valedictorian from Soldiers Grove High School, Class of 1947. Maxine also attended University of Wisconsin-Richland Campus. With her husband and children, she especially enjoyed life on their dairy farm in Readstown, Wis., maintaining a herd of Jersey cows. A lifetime member of the United Methodist Church, she held office in church committees and United Methodist Women. She was involved in various community activities and in her children's schools. A great source of fulfillment was participation in Wisconsin Extension Homemakers (now Wis. Association for Home and Community Education) as West District Chairperson in addition to other offices. The family moved to La Crosse in 1971, and stayed there several years. Upon retirement she and her husband moved to Viroqua, and later to Sun Prairie. While in Viroqua, she served on the Board of Directors of Vernon Memorial Hospital and, was a member of hospital auxiliary. Following her husband's death, she lived for a few years in The Villages, Fla., then returned to Sun Prairie, and eventually Middleton, to be closer to family.