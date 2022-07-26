 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maxine T. Erdmann

Maxine T. Erdmann

NODINE, MN—Maxine T. Erdmann, 88, of Nodine, MN, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Winona Health, surrounded by the love of her family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 26th, at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, Ridgeway, MN. Pastor Jason Threlkeld will officiate. Burial will follow in Bush Cemetery in Ridgeway. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday, July 25th, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., and again on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. The family encourages those attending to kindly wear masks. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be directed to Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in Ridgeway, or St. John’s Lutheran School in Nodine. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family. Maxine’s complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Stroller patrol' at NYC bars sparks debate: 'Why not take your kids to a strip club'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News