Maxine T. Erdmann

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 26th, at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, Ridgeway, MN. Pastor Jason Threlkeld will officiate. Burial will follow in Bush Cemetery in Ridgeway. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday, July 25th, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., and again on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. The family encourages those attending to kindly wear masks. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be directed to Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in Ridgeway, or St. John’s Lutheran School in Nodine. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family. Maxine’s complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.