Maynard A. Olson, 84, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in Viroqua. Maynard was born September 5, 1938, to Roger and Evelyn (Peterson) Olson in Purdy Valley. He married Estelle Espe on September 19, 1970, at Good Shephard Lutheran Church in Viroqua.
Maynard graduated from Viroqua High School in 1956. In November of 1961 Maynard was drafted by the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany for most of his time in the military. In November of 1963 Maynard was honorably discharged and able to return home to Viroqua. From there he worked in the grocery store industry his entire working career. Most of Maynard’s passions in life included the outdoors. His absolute favorite activity was picking morel mushrooms each May. He also loved fly fishing, stream fishing, and deer hunting in his earlier years. His love of the outdoors also consisted of lots of car rides in the Vernon County area in his later years. Maynard enjoyed the simple things in life, especially the nature and beauty of the scenic Viroqua area that he loved and lived his whole life.
He is survived by his wife, Estelle of 52 years; three children: Torger Olson and his daughters, Kendra and Jocelyn, Varick Olson and his daughter, Elizabeth, and Kirsten (Mark) Wilke and their children: Espen and Erika; sister, Judy Langhus; and many other friends and relatives.
Maynard was preceded in death by his parents: Roger and Evelyn Olson; father and mother- in-law: Ole and Lydia Espe; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Olson.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Lisa Shank officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. A luncheon will follow the service in the church basement.