Maynard A. Olson

Maynard graduated from Viroqua High School in 1956. In November of 1961 Maynard was drafted by the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany for most of his time in the military. In November of 1963 Maynard was honorably discharged and able to return home to Viroqua. From there he worked in the grocery store industry his entire working career. Most of Maynard’s passions in life included the outdoors. His absolute favorite activity was picking morel mushrooms each May. He also loved fly fishing, stream fishing, and deer hunting in his earlier years. His love of the outdoors also consisted of lots of car rides in the Vernon County area in his later years. Maynard enjoyed the simple things in life, especially the nature and beauty of the scenic Viroqua area that he loved and lived his whole life.