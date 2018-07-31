NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — Maynard H. Olson, loving father and grandfather, 97, of North St. Paul passed away Monday, July 30, 2018.
Preceded in death by wife, Evelyn; siblings, Melvin, Ruth Kundy, Everett, Howard.
Maynard was a World War II veteran and a pilot for the Army Air Corps in the Asian Theater. Maynard retired from 3M as a chemist.
Maynard will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by children, Barbara Miller; Douglas (Jeanne); seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Lester, Willard, Donna Dovenberg; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Funeral service at 11 a.m Saturday, Aug. 4, with visitation one hour prior, at St. John Lutheran Church, 765 Margaret St., St. Paul, Minn. Interment in Elmhurst Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John Lutheran Church.
