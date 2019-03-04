GREENFIELD, Wis. — Maynard Wagner, 91, born on the farm in Wilton and passed away peacefully at his home in Greenfield, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.
Loving husband of Jeanette for almost 70 years. Survived by brother, Harverd (Donna) Wagner of Tomah. Loving father of Bruce, Susan Draeger and Steven. Grandfather of Jill Draeger, Jessica (Michael) Hinterberg, David (Tricia) Draeger, Christina (Caleb) Stock and Erica (Steve) Farina. Great-grandfather of seven. Further survived by nieces.
He enjoyed fishing and traveling to Canada, or more often traveling to the cranberry marshes near Tomah, for the best fishing and hunting.
He started up businesses, primarily Advance Camping Sales, which he and his wife started in 1962, with a few truck campers. He envisioned something bigger and in 1967, moved the business to Greenfield, where now RV’s are sold to happy campers all over the country.
He enjoyed family gatherings and was happy to see families together.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. March 5, at St. Jacobi Church in Greenfield, with a celebration of life at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment at Good Hope Cemetery.
Heritage Funeral Homes, 414-321-7440, guest book and directions at www.heritagefuneral.com.