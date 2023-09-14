LA CROSSE—McKenzie Lynn Fuller, age 31, passed away on September 10, 2023, in La Crosse, Wisconsin surrounded by loving family and friends. She was born May 27, 1992, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, and is the beloved daughter of Rick Fuller and Kacey Mcsorley.

McKenzie was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt, niece, girlfriend, and friend. She was also a great mom to her wonderful dogs and cat. She had a spark about her that would light up a room, she would brighten anyone’s day with her smile and laugh. McKenzie was a kind and giving soul that cared deeply for all those around her. She was a 2010 graduate of Onalaska High School where she formed lasting friendships with classmates and softball teammates. After high school, she began working at Dahl Automotive where by her nature, gained even more friendships. After several years she joined her dad in managing their second home, Dugout 47, until her passing.

McKenzie was an avid Brewer fan and loved watching her favorite team. She also treasured spending time with her friends and family. She had a passion for softball, but her true love was the friends and family it brought together, that she brought together. McKenzie’s beautiful personality and loving heart will be greatly missed, but will never be forgotten. Her everlasting touch on all of our lives will live on in our hearts and loving memories.

McKenzie is survived by her significant other, Andy Hemker, Holmen; her father, Rick Fuller (Alissa), La Crosse; her mother, Kacey (Jason) Mcsorley, Onalaska; her step-mom, Brooke (Shane) Mohn Cataract; her sister, Chesny Fuller La Crosse; her brother, Brody Mcsorley (Emma) Onalaska; paternal grandparents, Rita and Gary Fuller Prairie du Chien; Nans Linda (Steve) Palzkill; her loving aunts and uncles: Jody (Don) Novey, Kim Corpian (Bill); Jackie (John) Skaife.

McKenzie was preceded in death by James St. Jacque (Papa Jim); Grandpa Phil Corpian; Grandma, Cathy Corpian and best friend and little brother, Tyler Wood.

Visitations will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023 from 3-7 p.m. and Friday, September 15, 2023 from 9 to 11 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska WI.

A celebration of McKenzie’s life will also be held on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. at The Gathering Place with burial immediately following at Woodlawn North Cemetery in La Crosse.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is in care of arrangements.