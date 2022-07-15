ONALASKA — Megan Marie Rosborough, age 48, of Onalaska, Wisconsin, passed away on June 27, 2022, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago after suffering cardiac arrest while attending a live musical performance with her mother in that city. Megan was born in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, to Ellen (Geiger) and Michael Rosborough on March 7, 1974, a sunny spring day when the tulips were in bloom. She moved with her family to Wisconsin in 1979 and thereafter graduated from La Crosse Central High School. Megan went on to earn undergraduate and law degrees, and later, a master’s degree in library science, all from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. At the time of her death, she was employed by the La Crosse County Library System as the Adult Services Coordinator, a job she truly enjoyed.

Megan was a voracious reader who enjoyed music, movies, live performances and pop culture of all kinds. She loved to travel with her family and her gal pals. Megan was the backbone of her bar trivia team, a New York Times Crossword Puzzle Champion, a Wordle Wizard and a Spelling Bee Genius. She was a diehard fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Wisconsin Badgers.

In addition to her parents, Megan is survived by her brother, Christopher Rosborough, his spouse, Polly (Boness) Rosborough, and nieces: Cecilia and Sonja and nephew, Quentin Rosborough, all of Mt. Horeb, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents and two uncles, and four-legged friends Brenna, Bucky, Bilbo and Frodo.

A celebration of Megan’s life will be held at the Myrick Park Center in La Crosse from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, with remarks at 1 p.m. Those wishing to honor her memory are encouraged to contribute to “Friends of the Onalaska Library,” 741 Oak Avenue South, Onalaska 54650.