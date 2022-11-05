Melanie Sue (Palmer) Locklear passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at her home which she shared with her husband, Breck (Lock) Locklear, in Wrightstown, New Jersey. She was 21 years young.

Melanie and Breck were solidified in their unconditional love on September 4, 2021. Melanie graduated from Cochrane Fountain City High School in 2019. After heavy discussion (or ribbing) with her Marine dad, Darrin, she more than proudly joined the Air Force and was stationed in Minot, North Dakota. In Minot is where she met Breck. Besides her mom, there is “gnome” one she loved more than her husband, Breck. Their shared love of video games, comfy pants, scary movies and hiking is where they took their next level of love. He loved her every step of the way. Melanie loved working on missiles and B-52’s. Her and Breck were re-stationed to New Jersey, where she was promoted to Senior Airman.

Melanie always knew what she wanted and never feared. The coordinates of her roots can be found at her grandparents’ farm. On this farm her brother and cousins taught her the life skill of fearlessness and bravery. Her family taught her unconditional love. Melanie loved drawing, painting, music and spending time with her dog Bandit. She was very quick witted, and she loved to learn. She is leaving our lives way too soon.

Family and her husband were everything to Melanie. Melanie found great joy in spending time with her husband, her mom and dad in Cochrane, and her brother. She had a very special, unique bond with her mother, dad and brother that will never be broken.

Melanie’s easygoing attitude made anyone feel at ease, yet her keen sense of awareness made you feel safe and protected. As we celebrate our blonde haired, blue eyed beauty, may we never forget the fire in her that lit the life in us.

Melanie will be missed beyond measure. Her soul will continue living through her mother, Cindy. She is survived by her husband, Breck, her mom and dad, Cindy and Darrin Dillinger, her brother, Trent, her bio-father Eric, and his wife, Wendy and their children, Jordan and Jaelyn, grandparents, Mel and Sharon Edelbach, Leo and Vicki Hager, Harlan and Elaine Dillinger, Jeff and Tricia Palmer, also by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

A visitation will be held at Talbot Funeral Home in Alma, Wisconsin on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 from 11:00 AM until 3:00 PM immediately followed with a graveside service with full military honors at Buffalo City Cemetery. We will further celebrate the life of Melanie at the VFW, Post 10406 in Cochrane after the graveside service and military honors.

Life is but a stopping place. And while she stopped here with us, we all loved her. Deeply. Everybody who knew her loved her, which is why we will never get over the loss.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Melanie’s name.