CHIPPEWA FALLS—Melissa J. Krenzelok, 56, of Chippewa Falls, died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

She was born July 3, 1966, in Ladysmith to Joseph and Margaret (Long) Krenzelok.

Missy had a big heart and was a friend to many. She loved nature, fishing, and shopping for her grandkids. She lived for her children and grandchildren and could often be found playing games, or digging in the sand, with them.

Once Missy got her smart phone you couldn’t pry her away from the games and connecting with friends and family. She was a “character” with a funny and witty side that could make someone laugh by just her expression alone.

Melissa is survived by her daughters: Jennifer (Dale) Hause and Stevie Vaughn (Justin Heider), both of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren: Thomas, Aubrie, Kimi, Michael, and Adeline; significant other, Joseph Gregorson of Chippewa Falls; siblings: Joe, Jr. (Sue) Krenzelok of Chippewa Falls, Jill (Jim) Kenney of Chippewa Falls, Doug Krenzelok of Eau Claire, and Rick (Randi) Krenzelok of WY; foster sister, Barb Kallenbach; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Billy Krenzelok; daughter, Alissa Swan; son-in-law, Zachary Vaughn; and significant other, Bob Cornell.

A private family burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, September 26, 2022 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 236 Pumphouse Road, Chippewa Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

