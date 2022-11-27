 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Melvin L. Kuschel

WEST SALEM — Melvin L. Kuschel, 89, of West Salem passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Mulder Health Care Facility in West Salem.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church, 500 Park St., in West Salem, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Galen Riediger will officiate. Burial will take place in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park in La Crosse. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Christ Ev. Lutheran Church or Luther High School. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Melvin's complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

