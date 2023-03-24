TOMAH—Melvin L. Roscovius, 94, was called by the Lord Jesus to his eternal home in heaven on March 13, 2023. Melvin was a lifelong resident of the Tomah area, and spent the past 72 years married to Betty, the love of his life. Together they raised three children, and enjoyed spending time with and visiting their kids and grandchildren. Melvin was born June 3, 1928, in the Town of Ridgeville to Carland Dorothy (Gerke) Roscovius. He was baptized June 17, 1928, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Ridgeville. He was raised on the family farm, attended the Ridgeville School in his early years, andgraduated from Tomah High School in 1946. He continued working on the family farm, eventually marrying Betty on June 10, 1950. Together they farmed until 1957, when they sold the farm and moved to Tomah. For the next 50-odd years, he sold used vehicles, worked as a salesman for La Crosse Liquor and General Beverage, and was the head custodian at Farmers and Merchants Bank in Tomah until retiring. He drove for Enterprise car rentals until retiring full-time in 2018. He faithfully attended St. Paul Lutheran Church for the past 72 years. Melvin enjoyed buying and selling used vehicles throughout his life. He would take his family on vacations every year, traveling throughout the U.S. and Canada with the family RV. Many summer weekends were spent camping throughout Wisconsin with his family and friends. He especially liked playing euchre and zilch, and attending the Buddy Reunion, a yearly weekend get-together of friends and family from his high school years. In his later years, hemaintained a virtual fleet of John Deere riding mowers that he enjoyed tinkering with until the late hours. More than anything, Melvin enjoyed visits from his children and grandchildren. He was a devoted son, spouse, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. He will be fondly remembered by all whose lives he touched with his gentleness, humility and generosity.