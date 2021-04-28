Melvin Potts, age 81, of Winter Haven, Florida, and formerly of Soldiers Grove, Wisconsin, entered into glory Monday, April 19, 2021. He was born in Soldiers Grove on March 7, 1940, to Loyd and Lula (Robbins) Potts. He moved from Wisconsin to Florida in 1988.

After graduating from high school, Melvin joined the U.S. Army. Successfully completing boot camp at Fort Hood, he was sent to Europe where he enjoyed traveling to countries around his main assignment as a Medical Supply Specialist in Germany. He collected coins from different places and would many times give some to his nephews and nieces upon his return to the States. He was honorably discharged in July, 1960.

Melvin married F. Elaine Potts on June 3, 1961. They purchased the family farm in North Clayton and raised their daughter, Kathaleen. Both were active in North Clayton United Methodist Church and their community. They loved to travel and eventually Melvin and Elaine “got Florida sand in their feet.” Moving south, both worked at Cypress Gardens. Melvin enjoyed working in horticulture and loved being able to bring such beauty to the park. He also enjoyed talking with tourists who would ask about different plants or displays.