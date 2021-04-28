Melvin Potts, age 81, of Winter Haven, Florida, and formerly of Soldiers Grove, Wisconsin, entered into glory Monday, April 19, 2021. He was born in Soldiers Grove on March 7, 1940, to Loyd and Lula (Robbins) Potts. He moved from Wisconsin to Florida in 1988.
After graduating from high school, Melvin joined the U.S. Army. Successfully completing boot camp at Fort Hood, he was sent to Europe where he enjoyed traveling to countries around his main assignment as a Medical Supply Specialist in Germany. He collected coins from different places and would many times give some to his nephews and nieces upon his return to the States. He was honorably discharged in July, 1960.
Melvin married F. Elaine Potts on June 3, 1961. They purchased the family farm in North Clayton and raised their daughter, Kathaleen. Both were active in North Clayton United Methodist Church and their community. They loved to travel and eventually Melvin and Elaine “got Florida sand in their feet.” Moving south, both worked at Cypress Gardens. Melvin enjoyed working in horticulture and loved being able to bring such beauty to the park. He also enjoyed talking with tourists who would ask about different plants or displays.
After Elaine passed away in 1994, Melvin answered a question from a lovely woman about a topiary on the lawn at Cypress Gardens. They started dating and eventually he married Esther Miller Potts in September, 1996. After Cypress Gardens was sold Melvin began working for the State of Florida’s Division of Plant Industry. He first worked in the nursery and was traveling the state as a buyer by the time he retired.
Melvin attended Winter Haven Worship Center for many years. He loved to travel, work in his yard and plan for Christmas decorating. When his grandchild Alyssa came along he loved spoiling her as much as possible.Melvin was preceded in death by his parents Loyd and Lula; first wife of 36 years F. Elaine Potts, second wife of 23 years Esther L. Miller Potts; brothers: Orland and Oliver; brothers-in-law: Gordon and Reader; sister, Camilla; sisters-in-law: Ruth and Joan. He is survived by his daughter, Kathaleen (Dave) Blackmon; stepsons: Michael (Deborah) Miller, Mark Miller and Scott (Tami) Miller; brothers: Andy (Shirley), Roger (Patricia), and Robert (Gail); sister, Myrna; grandchildren: Alyssa, Victoria, Kasie, Ryan, Jonathan, Megan and Harvey; and nine great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at North Clayton United Methodist Church in Soldiers Grove. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral. Melvin will be laid to rest at North Clayton Cemetery with full military honors. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.