HOLMEN — Merle A. Evenson, 88, of Holmen, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Bethany Riverside Care Center. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Holmen Lutheran Church, 228 Morris Street. Pastor Matt Toso will officiate and burial will be in the Green Mound Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, April 26, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Rd., Holmen, and again at the church on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until time of services.