Merle C. Brekke Manninger Olson Freng

Merle C. Olson Freng, 74, of Onalaska passed away peacefully with her husband by her side at Mayo Clinic Health System – La Crosse after her battle with Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer.

She was born on January 3, 1947, to Lawrence and Ruth (Knutson) Brekke in La Crosse. She graduated from Bangor High School in 1965. She married Gary Manninger in 1966 and later divorced in 1978. She married Dennis “Sonny” Olson in 1992 and he passed away in 2017. She recently married Larry Freng on August 24, 2021, in Las Vegas during her “Living Life to the Fullest” adventure out west.

Merle is survived by her loving husband, Larry; her sons, Marc (Brenda Hass) Manninger and Shannon (Bridget) Manninger; grandchildren, Sienna, Katie, Sally, Bianca, Anika & Ava; great-grandchildren Anikan, Tessah, Audrey, and Asher; sister, Evelyn Hoover; and brothers, Lawrence and Larry Brekke. Merle also had many stepchildren, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, and co-workers she loved.

Merle was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Douglas Brekke; and husband, Sonny Olson.

Memorial services for Merle will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services in La Crosse. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at Mayo who were involved in her care.