CHIPPEWA FALLS — Merlene (Fanetti) Schwartz, 86, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 23, 2022. Merlene was born on Oct. 20, 1936, to Anthony and Florence Fanetti in Bloomer, Wisconsin. Merlene had a huge heart and was always ready to jump in and lend a hand. She was an extremely hard worker and could get more things done before noon than most people could accomplish in a week. She always had something she was working on and was rarely seen sitting still. She loved to cook and took great joy in feeding people. She and her husband owned and operated Old Abe’s Supper Club in Jim Falls for many years, where she was well-known for her homemade soups and salads.

Family meant everything to Merlene. She loved her grandchildren dearly and took great pride in their accomplishments. She was always there to cheer them on and support them. Merlene would light up whenever she spent time with them.

Merlene will be greatly missed by her husband of 60 years, Thomas Schwartz; her sons: Dean (Jolene) of Eau Claire, Darron of Jim Falls, and Troy of Chippewa Falls; her grandchildren: Brady, Justin, Christopher, and Alicia; siblings: Daryl (Joan) Fanetti, twin sister and best friend, Sherlene Schroetter, Sister Jenada Fanetti, SDS, and Carol Vahlenkamp; sisters-in-law: Marilyn Fanetti, and Sister Virginia Schwartz, O.S.M.

She was preceded in death by son Tim Schwartz; her parents, Anthony and Florence Fanetti; and in-laws, Andrew and Dorothy Schwartz; and siblings: Gene Fanetti, Don Fanetti, Roxanne Hilger, Lamoyne Fanetti, and a sister in infancy.

Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Jim Falls, Wisconsin, with Father Eric Linzmaier celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial in Copp Cemetery will immediately follow the funeral mass with lunch following at the church.

The family would like to express our sincere appreciation for the loving and compassionate care that was provided to Merlene by St. Joseph’s Hospice, especially Cindy Mahrer.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is assisting the family with arrangements. To express condolences online, please visit www.thompsonfunerlahome.com.