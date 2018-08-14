HOLMEN — Merlin A. Hanson, 77, of Holmen passed away Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at his home.
He was born in La Cross, Jan. 22, 1941, to Oris and Leona Hanson. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961. On Oct. 1, 1966, Merlin married Lois Anderson.
Merlin is survived by his wife, Lois; daughter, Mary (Tom) Zilliox of Janesville, Wis.; son, Sean Hanson of Blair; five grandchildren, Michael (Brittney) Hanson, Keisha and Kayla Clay, Sean Hanson and Aaron Haskins; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Boardman; two brothers, Jerry (Sharon) Hanson and Ralph Hanson; and a sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Hanson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna Hartley; and two brothers, Roger and Robert.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at Bethel Lutheran Church, 1931 Loomis St., La Crosse. Pastor Anne Hokenstad will officiate and burial will be in French Island Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 809 Gillette St., La Crosse.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
