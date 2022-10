A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Hoff Funeral Service in St. Charles, led by funeral celebrant Jodi Heim. A visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Hoff Funeral Service in St. Charles. Military honors will be offered following services.