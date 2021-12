Merlin Dean Meyer, 79, of West Salem, WI passed away on December 27, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 3rd 2022 at Mindoro Presbyterian Church, N8289 Church St, Mindoro, WI 54644, with visitation from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service.