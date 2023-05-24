WESTBY—Merlin P. Kingslien, age 91, of Westby passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022. Merlin is survived by his sister-in-law, LaVonne Kingslien; nephew, David (Suzie) Olstad; and niece, Veronica Potter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Mildred (Hagen) Kingslien; sisters: Joyce (Lee) Marshall and Elaine (Marvin) Olstad; and brother, Rodney Kingslien.