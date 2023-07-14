TOMAH—Merlin Ray Greeno, age 75, passed away November 23, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family after a battle with kidney cancer. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Pizones, 202 Superior Ave., Tomah. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tomah Health Hospice Touch.