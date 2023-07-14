TOMAH—Merlin Ray Greeno, age 75, passed away November 23, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family after a battle with kidney cancer. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Pizones, 202 Superior Ave., Tomah. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tomah Health Hospice Touch.
Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.