TOMAH — Merlin Ray Greeno, age 75, passed away Nov 23, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family after a battle with kidney cancer. Merlin was born on June 19, 1947, to Lawrence and Bernice (Hagen) Greeno. He graduated from Tomah High School in 1965 and went on to have a 40-year-long career at Transcontinental (previously known as Union Camp), working his way up into a supervising role. After retirement, he continued to work out at Jellystone Park, helping to maintain the property. Merlin was a long-time member of the Masonic Lodge and enjoyed time spent fishing, hunting, attending hockey events, and taking care of his lawn. He also loved to kick up his feet on the dance floor and had a laugh that was so contagious you couldn't help but laugh right along with him.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years Peggy (Barrett) Greeno of Tomah, Wis.; his children: Dawn (Bucky) Nation of Peoria, Ariz., Lynn (James) Danzey of Wittmann, Ariz., Anne (Jeremiah) Reed of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., Neal Greeno, and a stepson, Mitchell Barrett; his sister, Gloria (Merlin) Winchell of Millville, Del.; and sister-in-law, Sue Greeno of Tomah, Wis. Additionally, he had ten grandchildren: JT, Samantha, Kaitlyn, Madison, Mariah, Triston, Adrian, Sydnee, Jaci, and Josiah, whom he was so proud of; and many nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Bernice Greeno and brother, Denny Greeno.

Merlin's wishes were to have a celebration of life that will be taking place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tomah Health Hospice Touch. According to his wishes, a Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later date.

Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.