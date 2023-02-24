Merrill Gene Gardner, age 84, passed away in the presence of his loving sons, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital, in La Crosse, Wis., on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Merrill was born on March 11, 1938, in Viroqua, Wis., the oldest of four children, to Ruth (Slack) and Ernest Gardner. He was a hard worker and mechanically minded from the beginning, growing up on his family’s dairy farm.

He graduated from Soldiers Grove High School in 1956, and then attended Western Technical College (WTC). His first job was with John Deere. He went on to work as a maintenance electrician for Trane Company in La Crosse for 38 years.

Merrill was united in marriage to Deanna (Braaten) of Readstown, Wis., at his church, Kickapoo United Lutheran, on June 12, 1965. The couple joined St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in La Crosse, and together they raised two sons, Aaron Gene and Nathan Jon. They were married for nearly 52 years, until Deanna succumbed to her battle with cancer on May 13, 2017.

Merrill was known for being wise, kind, and compassionate, with a good sense of humor. He enjoyed deer hunting, rifles, and Westerns. He loved to travel. He put his mechanical and handyman talents to work by refurbishing a 1938 Ford Coupe and replacing its engine. He also beautifully restored a 1961 Thompson Sea Coaster classic wooden boat. He was family oriented, and a man of the church. He had a wonderful singing voice and always appreciated music. He sang in his church choir and sang tenor with the Harmony Heralds barbershop quartet.

Merrill is survived by his two sons, Aaron (Lori Ann) of Soldiers Grove, Wis., and Nathan (Lori Kay) and their two children, Nora and Alan, of St. Louis Park, Minn. He is further survived by his sister, Judy Nicholson; his brother, Dean Gardner; his sisters-in-law: Gwen (Whiteaker), Phyllis Jacobson, and Beverly Fredrick; his godson, Brian Gardner; and beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Ruth (Slack); his parents-in-law, Ole and Nora (Jackson); his brother, Lynn Gardner; his brothers-in-law: Bill Nicholson, Wesley Erickson, Robert Fredrick, and Selmer Jacobson; and Kermit, Obed, Norman, and Myron Braaten; his sisters-in-law: Naomi McDaniel, Evelyn Braaten, Myrtle Braaten, Nellie Braaten, and Rebecca Erickson; his nieces: Kim Gardner, Debra Jacobson, and Sharon Grim; nephews, Ronald Braaten and David Nicholson; and a nephew-in-law, Larry Everson.

The family also wishes to thank Sharon Moline for her loving devotion and kind friendship with Merrill.

Blessed be our memories of Merrill.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be directed to Kickapoo United Lutheran Church Cemetery Association, or the charity of the donor’s choice in Merrill’s name.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at the Kickapoo United Lutheran Church (Co. Road J, rural Soldiers Grove). A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Carrie Anderson will officiate. Merrill will be laid to rest in the church cemetery after the service, followed by a luncheon at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.