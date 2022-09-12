PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Mervyn Dale Palmer, 87, of Plymouth, Minn., passed away on Tuesday, August 30, at his home, held by loved ones.
Born and raised in Dunn County, Wis.; became an Eagle Scout and football player on the state championship team (despite losing the lower half of his left arm in an accident at age 9). Electrical Engineering student at UW-Madison; President of Lighting Associates until retirement. Avid fisherman, hunter, bird watcher, wildflower caretaker, & book reader. Skilled carpenter, lover of red wine, traveling, and sports. Big-hearted, brilliant, and funny, Merv was the life of every party.
Survived by Edith, his devoted best friend and wife of 63 years; children: Ann (Brian), Tracy, Charles; grandchildren: Katherine, Emily, Elizabeth, Henry, Olivia; great-grandchildren: Kaliber, Elliot. Celebration of life on Sunday, Sept. 18, at Plymouth Community Center, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Eloise Butler Wildflower Garden: 952-322-7369 or PRISM: 763-529-1350.