Mervyn Dale Palmer

Born and raised in Dunn County, Wis.; became an Eagle Scout and football player on the state championship team (despite losing the lower half of his left arm in an accident at age 9). Electrical Engineering student at UW-Madison; President of Lighting Associates until retirement. Avid fisherman, hunter, bird watcher, wildflower caretaker, & book reader. Skilled carpenter, lover of red wine, traveling, and sports. Big-hearted, brilliant, and funny, Merv was the life of every party.