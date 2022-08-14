WINONA — Michael A. “Mike” Duffy, age 72, of Winona, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Gundersen Health System Hospital in La Crosse, Wis., from pneumonia due to complications of COPD.

He was born on March 15, 1950, in Winona to Kenneth and Harriette (Herber) Duffy. Mike was united in marriage with Gisele Brom on October 1, 1977, in Winona.

Mike was drafted into the United States Army in 1969, honorably serving until 1994. He distinguished himself while serving with Company D-92nd Engineer Battalion of the 1st Cavalry in the Republic of Vietnam. Staff Sergeant Duffy was again called to arms in 1990 when Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait, serving in Operation Desert Storm. Again, Staff Sergeant Duffy distinguished himself as the Operations NCO of the 407th Civil Affairs Company, providing calm leadership of a war-tested soldier. During this time, there was the additional hardship of being separated from his wife and daughter, his son, Shawn, was born. He displayed his multidimensional NCO abilities by serving in all the key positions within the Winona Detachment.

Mike was a member of the American Legion and the VFW in Winona, and he was instrumental in the establishment of the Winona Veterans Memorial Park. He also established the Grenadier Color Guard and served as the Color Guard Commander from 1981 to 1994. The Grenadiers competed in many local and regional events and parades, receiving more than twenty first-place awards, and fifteen second-place awards. In 1984, the Grenadiers were named “The General’s Color Guard” by the Commanding General of the 103rd COSCOM in Des Moines, Iowa.

Mike was a mechanic by trade who enjoyed fixing and working on cars throughout his life, especially helping work on his son Shawn’s Toyota truck. Even when his health failed, he was still able to help others with their car repairs online. Mike was employed with the city of Winona as a mechanic, and he enjoyed working on the police cars, fire engines, and the electrical systems in cars.

Mike had a love of fishing on the Mississippi River and area lakes with his daughter, Erin, brother, Tom, and he enjoyed many fishing trips with his Army buddies. He will be remembered for his cooking and grilling, and how he always did thorough research on a subject before he did anything.

Mike is lovingly survived by his wife of 44 years, Gisele; children: Erin Hoover and Shawn Duffy; granddaughter: Lauren Hoover; sister: Diane Doebbert; brothers: Patrick (Janet) Duffy and Jon Duffy; a special friend, Bill Herbolsheimer; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, including the extended members of the Brom and Duffy families. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tom Duffy; nephew: Kevin Roberts; brothers-in-law: Harley Doebbert, Robert Brom, and Frank Lager; and his Herber and Duffy grandparents.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. A luncheon and reception will be held at the Winona VFW club following the burial.

The family respectfully requests that memorials be directed to the American Lung Association, or to the Winona Veterans Memorial Park.

