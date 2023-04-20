Mike was a much loved son, brother, husband, father and grandfather, who was always there when we needed him. Mike and Maria celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary this past January. His family was the pride and joy of his life, and Mike always looked forward to our family gatherings and trips. Sara and Joe could count on Dad’s constant support, thoughtful advice, and unwavering confidence in them. His grandchildren will fondly remember playing catch, walks around the block, and bike rides to the playground. All of us will miss his hugs and genuine warmth.