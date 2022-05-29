LA CROSSE, Wis. — Michael Clair Galstad, age 64, of La Crosse passed away in his home on May 23, 2022, with his wife by his side.

He leaves behind his wife, Stephanie; daughter, Tiffney Galstad, and her partner, Gale Knight; son, Jeffrey Galstad, and his partner, Tonya Huckins; grandchildren: Brittany, Kaden, Sara, Ryker; & one great-grandchild, Jax; his mother, Marjorie; brother, Jeff (Pam) Galstad; sister, Michelle (Frank) DeLeon; Sister, Lisa (Dave) Williams; and many nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clair; mother-in-law, Betty; two brother-in-laws: Frank and Wally; and grandparents, aunts, and uncles.

Thank you to all the hospice team from Mayo for their care and support.

Honoring Mike’s wishes, he was cremated, and the family will gather to celebrate his life privately. Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska, is assisting the family.