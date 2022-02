HOLMEN—Michael E. Paremski, 70, of Holmen, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022, at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 N Main St, Holmen, WI 54636. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. A full obituary and online condolences can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.