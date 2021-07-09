Michael Edward Roush

Michael Edward Roush, age 68, of Black River Falls, WI, passed away unexpectedly at home on June 30, 2021. He was born October 28, 1952, to Don and Bettie (Nuckolls) Roush in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He graduated from Sparta High School and then enlisted in the United States Navy where he was honorably discharged due to hearing issues.

Mike was united in marriage to Nancy Rose on September 25, 1982. He worked full time as a firefighter at Fort McCoy, the Tomah VA Medical Center and for the City of Tomah for 11 years until an accident forced him to change careers. He became a Network Administrator for the Department of Defense at Fort McCoy where he retired from after 24 years.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to teach his sons and grandchildren how to hunt and fish. Mike always had a smile on his face and volunteered to help anyone that needed a helping hand or something fixed. He loved to be with his grandkids and had a tendency to spoil them because they could do no wrong. He was the best husband, dad and grandpa his family would have ever had. He will be loved and missed terribly.