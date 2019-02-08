JANESVILLE, Wis./VIROQUA — Michael Ellefson, 66, of Janesville, formerly of Viroqua, passed away at home Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Viroqua, Nov. 10, 1952, the son of Casper “Stanley” and Mary (Hanson) Ellefson. Mike was a 1971 graduate of Viroqua High School and went on to marry his loving wife, Darlene (Sainsbury) Ellefson in Janesville Nov. 12, 1976. Mike worked for many years as a concrete flat-work finisher and was a “jack of all trades” in his spare time. Mike was a fisherman, a hunter, a gardener and had a legendary fish fry recipe. He could track down ginseng and morel mushrooms with the best of them and was a master in his home garden. Mike was a good man and his family will always cherish his memory.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Ellefson; three children, David (Sheri) Ellefson and his children, Brandon Ellefson, Nathan (fiancé, Raven) Bennett, Megan (Jake) Semerad, Katie Nenneman; Dana (Daniel) Rucks and her children, Gage and Gavin Alm, Krystal, Jade and Diamond Rucks; Debra (Rob Stevenson) Ellefson and her children, Austin, Ashely and Hunter Jass, Matthew and Alexander Clark; great-grandchildren, Devon, Sevino, Savion, Ryker, Ashur, Mellodie and Natalie; siblings, Duane (Carolyn) Ellefson, Diane (John) Heal, Sue Cudney, Barbara Ellefson, Sandy (Steve) Thompson, Steve Ellefson; siblings-in-law, Dawn (Al) Augustine, Dale (Pat) Sainsbury, Donna (Dave) Stratton and Betty and Barb Ellefson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Mike is predeceased by his parents; brothers, Leroy and Thomas Ellefson; sister-in-law, Diane Bowers; and his parents-in-law.
A celebration of Michael’s life will be held after the Blue Gills spawn in the spring, in Viroqua. Schneider Funeral Directors is assisting his family. For online obituary and registry, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
The Ellefson Family would like to thank Brittany and Carol with Mercy Hospice Care and the entire staff at Mercy Hospital for their kindness and care through this difficult time.